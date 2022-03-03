Abramovich to sell Chelsea club; donate proceeds to Ukraine war victims

It looks like a premptive step on part of the Russian billionaire as the British government found itself under increasing pressure to target well-to-do Russians and bring them under sanctions

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Wednesday (March 2) tweeted to declare his intent to sell Chelsea football club.

As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered the seventh day, the British government found itself under increasing pressure to target well-to-do Russians and bring them under sanctions.

Many were surprised by Abramovich’s change of plan because recently he looked set to bring in a plan to give away some control of the Club so that he can still retain the ownership. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to have impacted his decision.

“I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich said.

The Russian business tycoon said the proceeds from the sale will go to victims of the Ukraine war. “I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery,” he said in the statement.

Abramovich also said that he does not accept to be repaid 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) in loans he has given to the club in the last two decades. “This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club,” he said.

On what he feels parting from the club he loved so much, Abramovich said, “Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.”

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart,” he concluded his statement.