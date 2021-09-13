Rohit Sharma to replace Virat as captain? BCCI says it is ‘rubbish’

Media reports suggest Kohli wants to focus on his game and that the BCCI agrees with him

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refuted media reports that suggest Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as team captain in ODIs and T20s after the ICC T20 World Cup.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said, “This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy),” Dhumal told IANS. “Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats).”

The Times of India quoted an unnamed source to say that Kohli wants to focus on his game and that the BCCI agrees with him. The media report said Virat may lose his captainship of limited-overs teams if the team fails to win the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October this year.

The reports also said that despite Kohli’s success in Tests, he has not performed as per expectations in ICC tournaments.

The BCCI has been contemplating the move since India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in England. The Times of India said that the Board was not impressed by Kohli’s team selection for the World Test Championships.

“If he had to ever take over as white-ball captain, that time is now. And it’s going to be a win-win for the Indian team because he two senior cricketers are so well in tune with each other,” a source said.

Virat and Rohit, two of the best cricketers in the world today, had grown close during the early days of first lockdown when the game had come to a halt due to COVID pandemic.

Virat Kohli has captained the India team in 95 ODIs and won 65; 45 T20I and won 29 of them. Virat’s IPL record has been poor with 132 matches played as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore, losing 66 and winning only 62.

Rohi Sharma has captained the national team in 10 ODIs and won 8; 19 T20I and won 15 of them. Sharma’s IPL record as captain of Mumbai Indians has been formidable with 123 matches played, winning 74 and losing 49.