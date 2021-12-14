Kohli opts out of ODIs against South Africa; Sharma likely to return in time

The three-match ODI series in South Africa will be Rohit Sharma's first as captain

While Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out for the three Tests in South Africa due to an injury, Virat Kohli is all to sit out of the One-Day International (ODI) series against the Proteas.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is expected to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the three ODIs, starting January 19.

On Monday, the BCCI had announced that Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed captain of the ODI team, will not be able to play in the Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during a training programme. The Board is confident that the new captain will recover in time to lead the squad.

The South Africa three-match ODI series will be Rohit’s first as captain. The first ODI starts at Boland Park, Paarl on January 19. The second ODI will be played, also at Paarl, on January 19 and the third will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on January 23.

For the Tests, Rohit Sharma has been replaced by opening batter Priyank Panchal.