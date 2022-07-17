PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open title for her third trophy in 2022

Sindhu won a Super 500 title for the first time in her career and has come ahead of this month's Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India’s PV Sindhu on Sunday (July 17) won the Singapore Open title by defeating China’s Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in the final.

This was 27-year-old Sindhu’s third title of the year after winning two Super 300 trophies in Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open.

In the final, Sindhu won the first game 21-9 but lost the next 11-21 to the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

In the decider, the Indian shuttler triumphed 21-15 to bag the Super 500 title for the first time in her career.

“Thank you so much and thanks to all the people out there who’ve been really very supportive. Singapore has always been a very nice city and it’s really good to be here and winning the final after a long time. Winning the title means a lot and this will take me to another level. Each match was very important from the start, and now it’s time for me to focus on the Commonwealth Games,” she said after winning the final that lasted 58 minutes.

The title win in Singapore comes as a major boost for Sindhu, who will lead the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.