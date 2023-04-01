IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Kolkata by 7 runs via DLS in rain-hit contest

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs on Duckworth Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after heavy rain stopped the proceedings in their IPL 2023 opener, in Mohali on Saturday (April 1).

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 191/5 riding on a half-century from Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed 50 off 32 balls and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who contributed 40 from 29 deliveries.

Also read: IPL 2023: Dhoni explains why CSK lost opening game

In reply, KKR were 146 for 7 in 16 overs when the heavens opened up.

Advertisement

The DLS par score for KKR after losing seven wickets in 16 overs was 153 and they were seven runs short.

Also read: IPL 2023: Impact Player rule explained

The dismissal of dangerous Andre Russell (35 off 19 balls) in the 15th over by Sam Curran (1/38) and Arshdeep Singh removing Venkatesh Iyer (34 off 28 balls) in the very next over tilted the par score for Punjab Kings.

Brief Scores

Punjab Kings 191/5; 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40; Tim Southee 2/54) b Kolkata Knight Riders 146/7; 16 overs (Andre Russell 35, Venkatesh Iyer 34; Arshdeep Singh 3/19) by seven runs on DLS Method.