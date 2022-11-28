PT Usha elected as first woman president of Indian Olympic Association

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the decision on Twitter and congratulated the legendary athlete

In a historic decision, former athlete PT Usha, has been elected as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. PT Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA. Nation is proud of them!” Sports Minister Kiren Rjijiju tweeted.

Usha was the lone candidate for the election to the post slated for December 10.

The 58-year-old, who has won multiple Asian Games gold for India and finished fourth in the 400 m hurdles final at the 1984 Olympic Games, filed her nomination papers for the IOA top post on Sunday.

Usha had spoken about her intention to run for the post on November 26.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ended on Sunday.

IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha did not receive any nominations on Friday and Saturday but 24 candidates filed nominations for various posts on Sunday.

