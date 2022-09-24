Pictures, videos of Federer and Nadal crying together go viral

"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front of me have been important moments of my life,” Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal was teary-eyed as Roger Federer bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup in London on Friday (September 23). Nadal said an important part of me is also leaving the men’s tour with the retirement of Federer.

Pictures and videos of Federer and Nadal, crying together, have now gone viral on social media.

Nadal said it was a difficult night for him emotionally as the defeat to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, marked the end of the 41-year-old Federer’s illustrious career.

Nadal, who has won a men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, said: “For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together.”

“When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front of me have been important moments of my life. So, it has been emotional to see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to,” he added.

Federer has won 20 major singles titles. He and Nadal have been strong rivals, have played against each other 40 times. They have, however, always remained friends off court.

“I think every year, the personal relationship gets better and better, on a daily basis,” Nadal, 36, told reporters. “I think in some way we understand at the end we have a lot of things similar. We probably approach life similarly.”

“On court, we have completely opposite styles and that is what probably makes our matches and our rivalry one of the biggest and most interesting. Very proud to be part of his career in some way. But even happier to finish our career like friends after everything we shared on court like rivals,” said Nadal.