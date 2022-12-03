Pele ‘moved to end-of-life care’ in hospital; Kylian Mbappe prays for legend

The 82-year-old Pele, who had a colon tumour removed last year, was hospitalised Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication.

Brazilian football legend Pele was receiving palliative care after chemotherapy was stopped, reports said on Saturday (December 3).

According to a report in Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, chemotherapy was suspended. He is not responding to treatment, reports said.

France’s Kylian Mbappe took to Twitter and wrote, “Pray for the King”.

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

The 82-year-old Pele, who had a colon tumour removed last year, was hospitalised Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication. Doctors said Friday he had a respiratory infection and would remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics, according to the Hospital Albert Einstein.

On Wednesday, doctors said Pele was in stable condition after arriving for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor. They said Pele was not in intensive care.

On Friday when Brazil played Cameroon in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, fans displayed a banner with the image of Pele holding a football behind one of the goals at Lusail Stadium. They also opened a large flag with an image of the Brazil great and the words: “Pelé. Get well soon.” One fan in the stands held up a jersey with a photo of Pelé on it.

Another large image of Pele could be seen on a building near the venue, along with the messages “get well soon” and “we love Pele.”

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit, Pelé wrote on Instagram on Thursday. Its always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes! Brazilian fans who gathered before the match against Cameroon also had Pelé in mind, singing songs about him and sending him well-wishes.

(With agency inputs)