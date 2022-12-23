On IPL 2023 auction day, FanCraze launches player cards of 4 IPL teams

According to the FanCraze website, the CSK team pack, edition 1, release 1 with 2 NFTs was already sold out. It was priced at $19.

On the day of the IPL 2023 players’ auction Friday (December 23), US-based web3.0 company FanCraze Technologies launched player cards of four IPL teams for the metaverse.

FranCraze said it has partnered with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Also read: IPL 2023 auction live updates

“While the Super Kings weave their magic on the pitch, the fans will now up their game with the newly launched CSK Player Cards on FanCraze,” the company tweeted on the eve of the IPL 2023 auction.

Advertisement

According to the FanCraze website, the CSK team pack, edition 1, release 1 with 2 NFTs was already sold out. It was priced at $19.

While the Super Kings weave their magic on the pitch, the fans will now up their game with the newly launched CSK Player Cards on FanCraze. Whistle Podu, @chennaiIPL!#IPL @dapperlabs @flow_blockchain https://t.co/FK3JL0QOYE — FanCraze (@0xFanCraze) December 22, 2022

FanCraze said it is having its first-ever Player Card Pack Drop. “Get this CSK Pack drop and get access to exclusive, never-seen-before experiences for the ultimate fans, like: meet & greet with players & coaches, match tickets, signed merchandise, grand rewards & prizes, and catching the team behind-the-scenes.”

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah are among the featured players on its website.

“We continue to pioneer innovations in sports-based digital collectibles adding to our cricket marketplace. We’re excited to be partners with the teams to launch Indian cricket’s first digital collectibles,” FanCraze’s CEO Anshum Bhambri said.

Last month, FanCraze announced its first-ever Merch Melt Pack Drop. “You can get premium tickets to future ICC events as well as player-autographed merch! The Rare Moment Melt NFTs in the pack can be traded on the marketplace and used in Flash Games,” it said.