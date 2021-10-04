No Indian on the list: Here’s Maxwell’s best 5 players in his WC T20 team

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would have five favourites in his T20 World Cup team, and his choices are somewhat unexpected.

Maxwell, who announced the names as part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) promotionals ahead of the World Cup, feels these players have special traits that make them stand out and do well.

His first name was Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan, who he said was a “genius spinner and good with the bat as well, can field”.

His next choice was another all-rounder from West Indies, Andre Russell. Russell, according to Maxwell, is someone who is unbelievable on the field and can be of great significance to any T20 side.

“Bowls fast, hits the ball out of the park. Extremely powerful player, another all-rounder. Someone who is unbelievable on the field, amazing athlete and will add anything to any T20 side,” he said in a video posted on ICC’s Twitter handle.

Yet another prolific all-rounder is on Maxwell’s list. England’s Ben Stokes is someone who can score all around the ground, feels Maxwell.

“Gives you so much on the field. Can do anything with the bat, scores all around the ground,” Maxwell said after naming Stokes as his third pick.

Maxwell’s last two favourites are former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Tait, which is quite unexpected, considering the numerous players you have in pool. But he has his reasons.

On Gillchrist, he says, “He’ll be my wicketkeeper. He’ll be at the top of the order. One of my favourite players to watch. Gets off to a flying start and hits the ball miles.”

And Shaun Tait, “Having played against him, I know how quick he was. Even at the backend of his career, he bowled absolute rockets. I think he’ll certainly strike fear in any batter at other end.”

Interestingly, there were no Indians in the list, which was a letdown a for lot of fans. But Maxwell believes that these players can pull off miracles for their teams.

Maxwell is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 in the UAE.

In the opening match of the T20 World Cup Group Stage on October 17, co-hosts Oman take on Papua New Guinea.

India will play Pakistan in its first match in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on October 24.