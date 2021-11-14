New Zealand vs Australia: Can the Kiwis defy history?

New Zealand and Australia meet in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday

New Zealand and Australia meet in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday (November 14), with both teams eyeing their first world title in cricket’s shortest format.

New Zealand were the first to book a place in the final after defeating England by five wickets. Australia beat Pakistan by the same margin in the second semis.

The two teams have played 14 T20 matches so far, with the Aussie winning nine and the Kiwis four. One match ended in a tie. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will aim to reduce that gap and win his second title of the season, having won the World Test Championship after beating India in the final earlier this year.

The pace-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are expected to lead the Aussie charge. Even though none of them has ever played New Zealand in T20s, each has a dominant record against them across 50 overs.

Aaron Finch and David Warner have made plenty of runs against New Zealand batting at the top, and Warner is back in form after his flying start against Pakistan.

Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis are expected to play a key part as expert finishers.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa has dominated the middle overs with smart bowling. He is the leading wicket-taker since the main stage of the tournament began with 12 in his six matches.

The spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi will be equally important for the Kiwis. Australian teams have consistently been undone by spin through the middle overs.

The absence of Devon Conway in the middle order, though, will be damaging for New Zealand. His self-inflicted injury – Conway dealt himself a wound by punching his bat when he was dismissed in the semi-final, breaking a small bone in his hand – will come as a blow.

Daryl Mitchell has done a brilliant job as a pinch-hitting opener. Jimmy Neesham won the semi-final for New Zealand with firepower down the order.

If the Kiwis can hold their nerve to end the sequence of underperformance against Australia, they could be crowned winners.