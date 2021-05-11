How has Indian pace battery grown into a potent force? Shami tells the secret

The right-arm fast bowler said the success of fast bowlers is largely due to ‘a healthy and harmonious atmosphere within the team’

It won’t be fair to attribute the recent successes of Indian cricket team’s lethal pace attack to sheer talent. UP speedster Mohammed Shami, who is part of the fearful trio along with Jaspreet Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, says it is the “special camaraderie” between the bowlers which has given them the results.

“Everyone enjoys everyone’s success,” said Shami in an interview to Cricbuzz.

“Our fast bowling unit is a great package where everyone works really hard while also understanding the other counterparts really well. We are happy when the other one is happy,” said 30-year-old Shami, who is part of the 18-member squad named for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in England in June.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, said the “special camaraderie” among Indian bowlers shows on the field and they play as a team to do well for the country. “Hence, when the chips are down, they lift each other’s spirits up in unison,” said Shami.

“Even if someone’s down and out, we make sure that we lift his spirits. We try to make them forget all the stresses and try to lighten the mood…this unit that we have built since 2013-14, you’ll find that the guys enjoy each other’s success a lot,” he added.

The special bonding between fast bowlers started in the last decade with Shami, Ishant and Umesh Yadav showing the path. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in later. Over the last three years though, Ishant, Shami and Jaspreet Bumrah took up the mantle. The three of them together bagged 149 wickets in the last 11 internationals. Shami says the credit goes to a healthy and harmonious atmosphere within the team. “We’ve curated such a healthy atmosphere within the last 5-6 years that you’ll find it hard to believe.”

Despite an injury-ridden tour of Australia early on, India’s pace attack is raring to go with World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in England in June, followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts beginning July.