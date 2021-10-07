Pakistan bowler Asif thinks Virat is not even close to Sachin Tendulkar

The former pacer said it is the technique that makes Tendulkar the greatest cricketer ever

Who is superior: Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli? The debate seems unending but one which opens up new dimensions of quality cricket every time a new opinion floats in.

This time to join the discussion is former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif, who thinks a fundamental difference in the technique of the two batters (Sachin and Virat) make them look poles apart. In fact, Asif goes on to claim the present Indian captain is nowhere close to the man with 100 international centuries.

Asif, who shared a great rivalry on field with Sachin in 2006, admits that Kohli is a great cricketer, but it is unfair to compare him with the little master. “Kohli is a bottom-hand player. He is doing well because of his fitness and it is supporting him. The moment he will face a decline, I don’t think Kohli can make a comeback. In fact, Babar is an upper-hand player like Sachin. His bat movement is fluent like Sachin. People say Kohli is better than Tendulkar. I say no. Virat does not even come close to Sachin. This is my opinion,” Asif said on CoverDriveCricket’s YouTube channel.

The rivalry between Mohammed Asif and Sachin Tendulkar dates back to India’s Pakistan tour in 2006. Asif got the better of Tendulkar in Tests, but the little master came back well in ODIs, scoring a century and a 95.

Talking about why he thinks Sachin is the greatest, Asif said, “The way Sachin played was all upper hand and a very few people know about this technique. Be it coaches or anyone player. Sachin was so fluent with his cover drives, on drives pulls and cuts. No doubt Kohli has strokes as well, but his is all bottom hand,” he said.

Statistically speaking, Kohli looks closest to breaking Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries. The current India captain has, till date, scored 70 international tons. In ODIs, Kohli is catching up with Tendulkar (49 hundreds) with 43 knocks so far. In Tests though, Kohli has 27 hundreds and is way behind Tendulkar’s record of 51 tons.