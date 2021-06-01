Kohli-led India reminds me of Pakistan team under Imran, says Ramiz Raja

There is aggression, controlled madness in Virat Kohli’s captaincy with a strong game plan which is backed by natural abilities, says former Pak Captain

Ramiz Raja, commentator and former Pakistan captain, has said “India has become favourites across the world” and the Virat Kohli-led team is doing the same thing that he and other former Pakistan players used to do under the leadership of Imran Khan, who led the neighbouring country to a sensational World Cup win in 1992.

The Indian team is set to take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, which starts on June 18 in Southampton. In August, the visitors will be up against the hosts in a 5-match Test series.

India as the World No. 1 Test side trounced Australia in their own backyard to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They followed it up with outfoxing England in home Tests, eventually, finishing on the top of the WTC points table.

Speaking to India News, Ramiz spoke about the Indian team dynamics and lauded skipper Kohli for his aggressive approach. “India has turned into a brilliant side. There is aggression and a controlled madness in Virat Kohli’s captaincy. And I believe, the game plan is based on aggression which helps in releasing the negativity from the system and sets you free.”

“So, India is doing what we used to do under Imran Khan’s leadership. So, I feel happy. There were 2-3 boxes which India wasn’t ticking earlier and they have been doing it for over a decade now. That’s why they have become one of the favourite teams across the world,” Ramiz said.

“Unless you win overseas matches, you don’t express your command. And we see how well they performed in Australia with a B Team,” he said.

On India’s chances in the upcoming marquee clash, Ramiz said India is a ‘more talented’ side than New Zealand as Kohli & Co have a strong game plan which is backed by “natural abilities”.

“The sooner they acclimatize the condition, the better for Team India. New Zealand has arrived early and they do have the advantage. But overall, India is a more talented side than New Zealand. The Kiwis follow a single game plan and if it fails, they lose. Whereas India has the game plan and is also backed by natural talent. Sometimes when your game plan backfires, you win matches relying upon the natural abilities,” Ramiz said.