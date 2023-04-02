Knee injury forces Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson out of IPL

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was injured while attempting a catch during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of a knee injury, the franchise said on Sunday (April 2).

The New Zealand batter was injured while attempting a catch during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last Friday.

We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return. pic.twitter.com/SVLu73SNpl — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 2, 2023

“It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon,” said GT’s director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, in a press release.

Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment, the defending champions said in the press release.

Gujarat Titans to finalise replacement

Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter, and an announcement will be made in due course.

Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, had a nasty fall while fielding on the boundary in the 13th over of the CSK innings.

The 32-year-old intercepted a ball headed for a possible six off CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s bat. He managed to palm the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary ropes. But he fell awkwardly on the ground and clutched his right knee in pain.

He was taken off after receiving on-field treatment and did not come back to bat. B Sai Sudharsan came on as a substitute fielder first and later took Williamson’s place in the Titans’ playing XI under the Impact Player rule.

(With agency inputs)