Karthik compares bats with ‘neighbour’s wife’, social media goes wild

The cricketer said, “Batsmen and not liking bats... Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better”

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik impressed all with his thoughtful commentary during the WTC final between New Zealand and India in June, but a loose comment during the ongoing ODI series between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday (July 2) has harmed his reputation big time.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain’s strange analogy, comparing cricketing bats with neighbour’s wives drew social media ire and was brutally trolled over his sexist remarks.

Karthik had said during the commentary: “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better.”

The 36-year-old, who is a part of the Sky Sports commentary panel, wanted to explain how and why most batsmen find others’ bats more reliable than their own equipment.

The twitterati went berserk, criticising Kartik for his sexist and misogynistic comments and demanded immediate apology.

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste! — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

why is everyone hailing Dinesh Karthik as a great commentator for his sexist and cringe comment comparing a married woman to a bat wtf is wrong with people???? — arundhati (@uwuzuumaki) July 2, 2021

While there were some who made light of his comment. One user said: “Imagine the conversations that are currently going on between spouses on Dinesh Karthik’s neighbourhood…”

Another user said: “Not sure if you know that Dinesh Karthik’s first wife left him to marry a fellow Indian cricketer – Murali Vijay! This comment could have some link to his personal experience!”