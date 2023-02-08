Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant: “I want to slap him after he recovers”

Pant has undergone many surgeries since the car crash. He suffered multiple burns after his car caught fire following the accident and is likely to miss playing in 2023

Indian cricket team’s wicket-keeper and dashing batsman Rishabh Pant continues to be under treatment after he met with an horrific accident on December 30. Pant escaped just in time before his car caught fire but suffered serious injuries. As a result, he might reportedly miss out on all of 2023 cricket season.

Kapil’s urge

As the 25-year-old Pant continues his rehabilitation, cricket legend Kapil Dev said in a video on Uncut, that he would like to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in that near-fatal accident.

Kapil Dev said Pant’s absence has left Team India in tatters. “I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it,” he said.

Blessings then a slap

“First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes,” said the iconic cricketer.

