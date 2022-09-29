Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup in Australia: Report

Bumrah did not play in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a back injury. He made his comeback during the T20I home series against Australia. Now, he is likely to be out of action for six months

India was dealt a huge blow on Thursday (September 29) as its premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 which starts in Australia next month.

According to a PTI report, citing BCCI sources, Bumrah will be unavailable for the World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told the news agency on conditions of anonymity.

On Wednesday, India defeated South Africa in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Bumrah did not play the game as he had complained of back pain.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I,” BCCI had said in a statement.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Bumrah did not play in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a back injury. He made his comeback during the T20I home series against Australia and was also named in the squad for the ongoing T20I rubber against South Africa and for the T20 World Cup.

He had played the final two games of the Australia series, in Nagpur and Hyderabad, on September 23 and 25, with India winning the series 2-1.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav when asked about Bumrah not playing the opening T20I agaisnt Australia in Mohali on September 20, had said, “Absolutely, he is ready, nothing to worry.”

“We all know what he (Bumrah) brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad,” all-rounder Hardik Pandya had said in Mohali.

“Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, it is important for him to get enough time to kind of come back and may be not put a lot of pressure on himself,” he added.

