ISL final: Bengaluru FC has the edge, thanks to Grayson’s big-stage experience

For a sports team, history can be a double-edged sword. In the good times, all the trophies in the cabinet add to the aura and the intimidation factor. But in the lean years, the sheer weight of expectation from a frustrated fan base can be crippling, with the burden often too much for players and coaches to bear.

Most of the teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) don’t have to worry about this. With two exceptions, the franchises have been around for fewer than a decade. And while some rivalries have started to take shape, no club has an honours’ wall worth boasting about just yet. The two exceptions are the clubs that once ruled the Indian scene. East Bengal, one half of Kolkata football’s most storied rivalry, has fallen on hard times, with a miserable 10 wins (from 60 matches) in the three seasons since it hitched its wagon to the ISL gravy train.

The fans’ unhappiness has been intensified by the contrasting fortunes of their bitter rivals. Now renamed ATK Mohun Bagan after merging with the ISL franchise that was initially part-owned by Atletico Madrid, the country’s oldest and most famous football club has enjoyed a smooth transition to what is now India’s premier league. In three seasons, Bagan has never finished lower than third, and on Saturday (March 18), it will face Bengaluru FC in what will be its second final in three years.

In the years when Liverpool teams managed by Rafael Benitez were taking on Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in intense contests, Liverpool fans had a chant, the polite part of which went: “You ain’t got no history, Five European Cups and 18 leagues, That’s what we call history.”

This refrain was a bitter response to Chelsea’s scary spending power in the early years of Roman Abramovich’s investment in the club, a time when the combination of seemingly unlimited funds and Mourinho’s coaching had taken a team that wasn’t even considered the second biggest in London to the pinnacle of the domestic game. Abramovich may be gone now, but the past two decades saw two Champions Leagues, five Premier League crowns, a Club World Cup, two Europa Leagues, and five FA Cups nestle in the trophy cabinet at Stamford Bridge. No one talks of Chelsea’s lack of history any more.

How Bengaluru FC was built

That brings us to Bengaluru FC, which has been in existence for fewer than a decade. I-League champion twice in four seasons before it opted to try its luck in the ISL, Bengaluru was also the first Indian side to reach the final of the AFC Cup – Asian club football’s second-tier competition.

This will be its third ISL final in six years, to add to three Federation Cups and a Durand Cup won earlier in the season. That’s quite a haul for India’s Blues, mocked in similar terms to Chelsea when they first took to the field against established names in the I-League less than a decade ago.

Bengaluru built steadily. Ashley Westwood was the coach who helped make it a dominant force in the I-League, and Albert Roca – who had been Frank Rijkaard’s assistant in the Barcelona team that won the European Champions League in 2006 – took things to the next level when it moved to the ISL.

At the time, Bengaluru had what no other team in the competition did – a coherent playing philosophy and the personnel to execute it. Roca was wedded to possession football based on the modern Barcelona template, but his teams could also adapt when occasionally outplayed.

More ball possession

In its first season in the ISL, in 2017-18, Bengaluru enjoyed more than 60 per cent possession in seven of its 18 league matches. The teams that did outpass them, like ATK and FC Goa, also had Spanish coaches, and similar styles of play. But with two of Bengaluru’s four losses in the league phase, against Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur, coming when the team enjoyed a whopping 69 per cent of the possession, Roca was also happy to sit back when needed.

In the 3-1 second-leg victory against Pune that sealed its place in the 2018 final, Bengaluru had just 40 per cent of the ball. But with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu a formidable presence in goal, Juanen marshalling a miserly defence and Eric Paartalu providing the midfield muscle to buttress Dimas Delgado’s passing ability, Bengaluru had the foundations to take on anyone.

It also had Sunil Chhetri, Indian football’s finest 21st-century exponent. He scored 14 in 21 games that season, and his link-up play with both Miku, the veteran Venezuelan striker, and the speedy Udanta Singh on the wing made Bengaluru tough to defend against. When it eventually lost the final 3-2 to Chennaiyin, despite Chhetri opening the scoring, it was partly because the visitors went toe to toe with Bengaluru in front of a partisan 25,000-strong crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

A different Bengaluru side in 2023

The Bengaluru FC of 2023 is a very different beast. Roca is long gone, as is Carles Cuadrat, his successor who won the title in 2018-19 despite a bit of a late-season stutter. The patient build-up and passing patterns are gone too, replaced by a far more pragmatic approach with emphasis on counterattacks.

Simon Grayson, Bengaluru’s coach, knows what it’s like to be buried under the weight of history. His managerial resume includes stints at Leeds and Sunderland, two of the fallen giants of English football and subjects for two of the best sporting documentaries ever made – Sunderland ‘Til I Die and Take Us Home: Leeds United.

Though there was no such pressure to deal with on moving to Bengaluru, Grayson took time to impose his ways on the club. Having played under the great Martin O’Neill at Leicester City, and managed teams like Leeds and Sunderland who could command travelling support in the thousands even when playing in the lower leagues, Grayson is no stranger to the big time.

There are definitely echoes of O’Neill in the manner in which he has put together a hard-working side that keeps its shape and defends as a unit, especially in games where the opposition hogs the ball. More than halfway into the season, after a late loss to East Bengal, Bengaluru had just three wins and 10 points from 12 games. Grayson seemed destined to join the long line of coaches who had found Indian football too much of a vexing problem to solve.

Ruthlessness

But with backs to the wall, both Grayson and the team found a ruthlessness that had previously eluded them. Away to North East United, Alan Costa found a 93rd-minute winner that offered a small ember of hope. Grayson also risked alienating the fan base by dropping Chhetri to the bench, using the younger legs of Sivasakthi Narayanan.

More importantly, since that game in the northeast, Bengaluru has played almost exclusively on the counter. Grayson spoke of the pointlessness of having a lot of possession when you couldn’t do much with it, and the numbers for the past 10 matches paint a stark picture. Not once has Bengaluru enjoyed more than 45 per cent possession, and in its victory over Kerala Blasters late in the regular season, it managed a mere 196 passes across the 90 minutes.

In the two-legged semifinal victory (9-8 on penalties after the teams finished 2-2 on aggregate) over Mumbai City FC, possibly the strongest side the competition has ever seen, Bengaluru had 36 and 34 per cent possession, but managed more shots on target. It could also rely on a fired-up Chhetri, back in the goals after being benched for six straight games.

A goal-fest in final?

The statistics alone tell you how improbable Bengaluru’s journey to the final has been. It has scored just 30 goals in 23 matches, with Javier Hernandez’s seven leading the way. Mumbai piled up 56 in its 22 games, while Bengaluru itself had scored 40 in 21 under Roca in 2017-18.

Chhetri has four goals from 19 matches this season, while Udanta hasn’t scored at all. Udanta has managed just five goals in his last 66 league games, as many as he scored during Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign four years ago. Roy Krishna, the Fijian, is also on the wrong side of the form slope, leaving Grayson to make the most of fairly limited resources.

Bagan has been even more goal-shy, with just 26 in 23 matches – Dimitrios Petratos has 10 of them – and it’s enough to make you wonder whether the shootout that decided both semifinals could come into play again. Given the quirkiness of sport though, we could just get a goal-fest. Either way, Grayson, who has experienced the ecstasy of lifting a trophy at Wembley (with Leicester) and the agony of being sacked from his dream job at Leeds, won’t be flustered. Having plotted a renaissance like few others, his experience of the big stages could well be the difference.