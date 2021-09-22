IPL: SRH bowler Natarajan tests positive for COVID, but match is on

T Natarajan, who is coming back from a knee injury, has been isolated with six close contacts

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, but the BCCI said the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (September 22) will go ahead as scheduled.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan, who is coming back from a knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out-of-favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic,” a BCCI release stated.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

“As a result, tonights game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” it further stated.

The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

The IPL resumed in the UAE on Sunday after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

