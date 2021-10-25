Company that managed Brand Dhoni bids for IPL team; disqualified

On Monday (October 25), BCCI opened bids for the two teams as planned. The auction begins in Dubai shortly

Rhiti Sports, a sports marketing company that represented former India captain MS Dhoni, made a late bid to own one of the two new IPL franchises, but media reports say they were disqualified for reasons not disclosed yet.

Several top business groups have put their hats in the ring, eager to buy an IPL team, directly or through consortiums. Among the most prominent bidders are English club Manchester United, the Adani Group, Torrent, Hindustan Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, RP-SanjIv Goenka Group, Capri Global and one Singapore based Irelia Company Pte Limited. Starting 2022, the money-spinning IPL event will have 10 teams instead of 8. The mega auction will give the original 8 franchises the choice to retain some players, while the rest will be available for auction.

NDTV reported that of the 22 bidders, only 10 are left in the fray to buy the two teams.

News agency PTI reported that the BCCI expects to make anything between Rs 7000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore from the team bidding of IPL.

The country’s top cricketing body has shortlisted six cities — Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Guwahati, Ranchi and Dharamshala — as bases for the two new teams.

(This is a developing story)