IPL 2023: RCB’s Siraj gets call for ‘inside news’, reports it to BCCI ACU

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a “corrupt approach” to BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted “inside news” about his team after “losing a lot of money” in an IPL 2023 game.

The India pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker for RCB with eight scalps, said he got a call and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams.

RCB lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with fortunes swinging wildly. Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Parthirana bowled two crucial death overs to restrict the home team to 218/8 in the chase of 226 and earn victory for CSK.

“It wasn’t a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information,” a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are awaited,” the source added.

The BCCI had beefed up its ACU network ever since the spot-fixing scandal, involving S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, Ajit Chandila and then CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, was unearthed in 2013.

Now, each team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all the movements.

Also, there is a mandatory ACU workshop for players on the dos and donts, and if any player fails to report a corrupt approach, there are sanctions in place.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 as he didnt report a corrupt approach during his IPL stint in the previous season.

RCB are currently placed eighth with four points after two wins and three defeats.

