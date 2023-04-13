IPL 2023: JioCinema’s IPL Fan Parks in 35 cities, 13 states; details here

Extending its digital-first offerings, JioCinema said it plans to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital.

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday (April 13) announced plans to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet by organising IPL 2023 Fan Parks across more than 35 cities and towns.



“Access to the TATA IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens. The Fan Parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone,” JioCinema said in a media release.

JioCinema’s IPL Fan Parks will be in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on Saturday (April 15) for the live-streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Delhi Capitals (DC) match followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) fixture.

Fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on April 16 as Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) first and Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match.

IPL Fan Park gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards, it said.

JioCinema IPL 2023 Fan Parks for this week.

Note: Schedule/venues of other IPL Fan Parks still not announced by JioCinema.