IPL 2023 | GT vs MI: Top 5 performers of the match in Ahmedabad

Afghan spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan were the bowling stars for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans (GT) handed a 55-run heavy defeat to five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night (April 25).

After being sent into bat, GT posted 207/6 in 20 overs and later restricted MI to 152/9.

Here are the top 5 performers of the GT vs MI IPL 2023 match.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Opener Shubman Gill hit his third half-century of the season. His 56 off 34 contained seven fours and one six. Later he was substituted for Josh Little.

David Miller (GT)

Left-hander David Miller smashed 46 off 22 with two fours and four sixes. He and Abhinav Manohar were instrumental in taking Gujarat past the 200-run mark.

Abhinav Manohar (GT)

No. 6 batsman Abhinav Manohar struck a 21-ball 42 with three fours and three sixes. He and Miller had a 71-run partnership in just 35 balls for the fifth wicket. Abhinav won the Player of the match award.

Noor Ahmad (GT)

Afghanistan’s 18-year-old left-arm wrist spinner had a memorable night with figures of 3/37 in 4 overs. He removed big hitters Cameron Green (33) and Tim David (0) in one over to turn the game towards GT. Later, he accounted for another big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav 23).

Rashid Khan (GT)

Just like his compatriot, Rashid Khan too dismissed two key MI batters in Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. The leg-spinner finished with 2/27 in 4 overs.

Noor Ahmad impressed with a three-wicket haul in a successful affair for @gujarat_titans as he becomes our 🔝 performer from the second innings of the #GTvMI clash in the #TATAIPL 👌🏻👌🏻 A look at his bowling summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/pAKOgCogAW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2023