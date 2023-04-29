IPL 2023 | DC vs SRH highlights: Marsh in elite 5-player company

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh stole the show in the Delhi Capitals (DC) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 game in New Delhi on Saturday (April 29).

However, Marsh’s brilliant all-round show was not enough for DC as they lost to SRH by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Here are the highlights of DC vs SRH IPL 2023 game.

Advertisement

Marsh in elite company

Marsh became only the fifth player to take four wickets and half-century in an IPL match. First, Marsh took 4/27 in four overs with one maiden. Later, in the run chase, Marsh blasted 63 off 39 with one four and six sixes. He won the Player of the match award. The other four players in the elite four-wicket plus half-century list are – Paul Valthaty, Yuvraj Singh (twice), Kieron Pollard and JP Duminy. Marsh’s feat comes after eight years. Last man to do it was Duminy in 2015.

It was a welcome return to form for Marsh after scores of 0, 4, 0, 2, 25 in IPL 2023.

Also read: IPL 2023: SRH defeat DC by 9 runs

Maiden fifties for wicketkeepers

It was also a day to remember for both teams’ wicketkeepers. SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) and DC’s Phil Salt (59 off 35) scored their maiden IPL half-centuries.

Mayank Markande’s match-turning catch

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande’s sharp low catch off his own bowling in the 12th over derailed DC’s run chase. Markande dismissed Salt to end a 111-run partnership for the second wicket between Salt and Marsh. Apart from this brilliant catch, Markande was the top bowler in the match, going for just five runs per over and ended up with figures of 2/20 in four overs.

SRH end losing streak

With this win, SRH ended a three-match losing streak in IPL 2023. Also, they registered a win against DC after five straight defeats since 2020.

Abhishek Sharma’s breezy half ton

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma too shone with the bat, scoring 67 off 36 with 12 fours and one six.