IPL 2023 | DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli creates IPL history with major milestone

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli created IPL history during their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday night (May 6).

Kohli became the first batter in IPL history to score 7,000 runs. He achieved the feat in his 233rd match (225 innings).

Since his IPL debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, Kohli has played all his matches for the same franchise – RCB.

Playing on his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kohli completed 7,000 runs when he scored a boundary off left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the second over of the match.

Kohli had entered the DC versus RCB match with 6,988 runs. He had scored five centuries and 49 fifties in IPL before Saturday’s contest.

The second on IPL’s all-time scorers’ list is Shikhar Dhawan with 6,536 runs followed by David Warner (6,189 runs). Rohit Sharma is fourth with 6,063 runs. With 5,528 runs, former CSK batter Suresh Raina occupies the fifth spot.