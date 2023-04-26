IPL 2023: CSK match ticket prices, sales date for CSK vs PBKS game

Fans can sign up on the Chennai Super Kings website to get access to exclusive content and participate in the quiz contests to stand a chance to win match tickets for CSK’s home games, the franchsie said.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are on top of the IPL 2023 table at the halfway stage of the league phase, will play their fourth home game, against Punjab Kings (PBKS), on Sunday (April 30) and the franchise has provided details of ticket sales (both online and offline).

According to a media release from the Chennai team, fans can buy tickets for CSK vs PBKS game on Thursday (April 27) from 9:30 AM at two counters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and also online.

“The online and counter sale of tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ fourth home match against Punjab Kings on April 30, 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will start on April 27 (Thursday) from 9.30 AM through PAYTM and www.insider.in and in two counters at the Chepauk Stadium premises,” CSK said.

“Fans can also sign up on the Chennai Super Kings website to get access to exclusive content and participate in the quiz contests to stand a chance to win match tickets for CSK’s home games,” it added.

Tickets are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000.

Ticket sale details for CSK vs PBKS match on April 30. Sale of tickets on April 27

Stand: C/D/E Lower – Price: Rs 1,500; Mode of Selling: Counter sales

C/D/E Upper – Price: Rs 3,000; Online sales

I/J/K Lower – Price: Rs 2,500; Online and counter sales

I/J/K Upper – Price: Rs 2,000; Online and counter sales

KMK Terrace – Price: Rs 5,000; Online sales

Below are the general instructions for fans to enter MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for CSK’s home matches in IPL 2023, according to the franchise.

1. Entry gates will be opened three hours prior to the matches

2. No electronic equipment including digital cameras, laptops, tablets, drones, power banks or any other electronic equipment other than Mobile phones will be allowed inside the stadium.

3. Helmets, laptop bags, umbrella and/or other bags will not be allowed inside the premises. There are no Lockers available at the premises for the Patrons to keep their valuables.

4. Patrons are requested to note the entry and gate mentioned in the tickets for access into the stadium.

5. In the counter / online sale, we will issue two tickets per person.

6. Car park and two-wheeler parking are available at:

a) Kalaivanar Arangam Parking Area

b) PWD Parking Area – opposite to V Pattabiraman Gate or Wallajah road

c) Madras University Campus

d) Omundurar Medical College Campus

7. Chennai Super Kings / TNCA encourages patrons to use public transport during match days due to limited parking inside and outside the periphery of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

8. M A Chidambaram stadium is plastic free zone and no plastic bags will be allowed inside the premises.

9. M A Chidambaram stadium is no tobacco zone. Cigarettes, Beedi, gutka, Pan masala or any other tobacco items will not be allowed inside the premises.

10. RO treated Free drinking water facility is available for public in all stands.

11. We have identified limited seats in I lower stand for physically challenged Patrons requiring Wheelchair to access the stadium. These seats will only be reserved for Physically challenged patrons.

12. Patrons buying online tickets will be allowed entry by scanning e-tickets with barcode or QR code at the gate. Patrons will be denied entry if scanners find them to be duplicate.

13. No re-entry will be permitted.

14. No food or beverage will be allowed inside the premises including deliveries.

15. Pets will not be permitted inside the stadium.

16. Patrons buying tickets elsewhere other than Paytm insider / from counter are buying at their own risk.