IPL 2023: RCB’s Glenn Maxwell says he is not 100% fit

Ace Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it will take a “number of months” before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for IPL 2023.

The RCB player had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friend’s birthday party days after Australia was knocked out of the T20 World Cup at home in November last year.

The grievous injuries required urgent surgery and a long period of rehabilitation. Maxwell returned to the ODI side, which won the three-match series against India 2-1 recently, and the cricketer is now looking forward to playing for RCB on its home turf, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after nearly two years.

In a video posted by RCB on social media ahead IPL 2023, scheduled to commence on March 31, Maxwell, said, “The leg’s okay. It’s going to be a number of months before I’m 100 per cent.”

The 34-year-old added that he is hopeful of doing the job for RCB following his recovery from the injury.

“Hopefully it’s (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job.”

With IPL 2023 set to return to the home-and-away format after two years of playing in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell said he was pumped up to play in front of the home fans.

“Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It’s pretty exciting and I’m pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans,” added Maxwell, one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022.

He had contributed 301 runs and taken six wickets in 13 matches during the previous edition of the IPL.