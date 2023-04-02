IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Put in to bat, last season's runners-up RR got off to a flier with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7x4, 3x6).

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Photo: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a rousing start to IPL 2023, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs, in Hyderabad on Sunday (April 2).

Put in to bat, last season’s runners-up RR got off to a flier with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7×4, 3×6).

Promising uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal made an identical 54 (37b; 9×4), while skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 55 (32b; 3×4, 4×6) as RR posted seasons highest total of 203 for 5.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Advertisement



In reply, the home side managed 131 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan (3-0-23-2) was the pick of the bowler and dragged the Royals back in a tidy penultimate over where he dismissed Samson and gave away just seven runs.

Left-arm Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with 2 for 41 from his four overs.

Also read: IPL 2023 Impact Player explained | All you need to know about new IPL rule

Jos Buttler IPL 2023 RR vs SRH
Jos Buttler is on the attack in RR vs SRH IPL 2023 game. Photo: BCCI/IPL

In reply, the home side lost two wickets without opening the account with Trent Boult inflicting the double blow in the first over en route his splendid figures of 4-1-21-2.

Thereafter, Indian wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made hay in his 4-0-17-4 to have them reeling at 95 for 8.

Just when they looked to fold inside 100 runs, the Jammu and Kashmir duo of Adul Samad (32 not out; 32b) and Umran Malik (19 not out; 8b) produced some late fireworks to take them to a respectable 131 for 8.

Brief Scores

Rajasthan Royals: 203 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Yashasvi Jaiswal 54, Jos Buttler 54; T Natarajan 2/23, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/41) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: 131 for 8 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 32 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17, Trent Boult 2/21) by 72 runs.

(With agency inputs)

CATCH US ON: