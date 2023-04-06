IPL 2023: Injured Kane Williamson unlikely to play World Cup 2023

“The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

In a huge blow to New Zealand, Kane Williamson is unlikely to play the ODI World Cup 2023 in India after sustaining an injury during the ongoing IPL 2023.

Williamson, who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, injured his right knee in the opening game of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on March 31.

On Thursday (April 6), New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Williamson is unlikely to feature in the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October-November. He is set to undergo surgery on his knee within the next three weeks.

“Kane Williamson will require surgery on his injured right knee, after scans on Tuesday confirmed he’d ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League,” NZC said.

“The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India,” it added.

Williamson said, “I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that.”

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab. It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible,” he added.