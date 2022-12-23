IPL 2023 auction: Top 10 most expensive players bought in Kochi

Mayank Agarwal was the most expensive Indian player while Mukesh Kumar was the costliest buy among uncapped cricketers.

It was a record-breaking IPL 2023 players’ auction in Kochi on Friday (December 23). England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Also read: Full list of sold players at IPL 2023 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) signed up Curran for a whopping ₹18.5 crore. Curran got the highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of ₹16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had splurged on South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Here are the top 10 buys/most expensive buys of the IPL 2023 auction

Advertisement

Sam Curran (England, all-rounder) – Punjab Kings (₹18.5 crore) Cameron Green (Australia, all-rounder) – Mumbai Indians (₹17.5 crore) Ben Stokes (England, all-rounder) – Chennai Super Kings (₹16.25 crore) Nicholas Pooran (West Indies, wicketkeeper-batsman) – Lucknow Super Giants (₹16 crore) Harry Brook (England, batsman) – Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹13.25 crore) Mayank Agarwal (India, batsman) – Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹8.25 crore) Shivam Mavi (India, fast bowler) – Gujarat Titans (₹6 crore) Jason Holder (West Indies, all-rounder) – Rajasthan Royals (₹5.75 crore) Mukesh Kumar (India, fast bowler) – Delhi Capitals (₹5.5 crore) Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa, wicketkeeper-batsman) – Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹5.25 crore)

Most expensive Indian buy: Mayank Agarwal (Sunrisers Hyderabad) ₹8.25 crore

Most expensive uncapped Indian buy: Shivam Mavi (Gujarat Titans) ₹6 crore