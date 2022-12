IPL 2023 auction: Full list of players sold in Kochi; ₹167 crore spent

England all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive buy in IPL history as he was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore.

The IPL 2023 players’ auction saw the 10 franchises buying 80 players (29 overseas) in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

England all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive buy not only in this mini-auction but in IPL history. Punjab Kings (PBKS) splurged ₹18.50 crore for his services.

Here is the full list of players who were sold at the IPL 2023 auction