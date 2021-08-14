This Indian batsman has won the praise of Pakistani great Inzamam-Ul Haq

With five of his six Test centuries coming on foreign soil, K L Rahul has made a case for becoming India’s regular Test opener

Indian opener K L Rahul has won many fans because of his batting exploits in England so far. One of his ardent admirers happens to be former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul Haq.

The classy Pakistani batsman said he was very impressed by Rahul’s 129 in the first innings against England at Lord’s.

If you look at statistics, Rahul has done everything right in England so far. He scored a useful 84 at Trent Bridge and then got a 100 (129) at Lord’s in the ongoing second Test. But Rahul’s place was not guaranteed in the Indian team at the start of the series. Injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal left Virat Kohli with no option but to look at Rahul to give company to Rohit Sharma at the top. And, the Bangalorean has lived up to his captain’s expectations so far.

The Karnataka batsman has scored six career Test centuries and five of them have come abroad. The latest century is his third consecutive 50-plus scores in Test matches in England. “If we talk about KL Rahul, five of his six Test centuries have come away from home. This is second in England and he has scored a century in Australia as well. Very rarely do we see batsmen with such performances. Very few batsmen have such a record where their initial 8-10 centuries are away from home,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

“You might have seen plenty of players with away centuries, but usually they score their first set of hundreds at home, gain experience and then score away. However, KL Rahul’s system is the opposite.”

Inzamam was all praise for Rahul’s 84 at Trent Bridge, which helped India gain a first-innings lead of 95 runs.

“The confidence with which he is playing is great to watch. Even in the first Test, where he scored 84, it was more crucial than anyone else. He helped India gain the lead and played a huge role. So huge congratulations to KL Rahul,” said Inzamam.