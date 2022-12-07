Injured Rohit Sharma’s heroics at No. 9 in vain as Bangladesh wins series 2-0

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as it was restricted to 266/9 in 50 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma braved an injury to hit a fighting half-century but it was not enough as Bangladesh clinched a thriller to win the second ODI by 5 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday (December 7) in Dhaka.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed his maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah Riyadh (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as it was restricted to 266/9 in 50 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls with three fours and two sixes. He came to bat at No. 9.

“Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat,” Rohit said after the match.

Ebadot Hossain (3/45) picked up three wickets while Shakib Al Hasan (2/39) and Miraz (2/46) scalped two wickets each.

India needed 20 runs off the final over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman with Rohit on strike. Rohit hit two successive fours and with 12 required off the final two balls, the Indian captain hit a six.

With another six needed off the final ball, Rahman held his nerve to bowl a yorker and deny India and Rohit a win.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 271/7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

India: 266/9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56, Rohit Sharma 51 not out; Ebadat Hossain 3/45).

(With agency inputs)