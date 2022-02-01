India-WI ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played in empty stadium

COVID forces Gujarat Cricket Association to host series behind closed doors

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, scheduled in Ahmedabad from February 6 to 11, will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

The matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. @BCCI #INDvsWI #teamindia,” the GCA tweeted.

“Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors,” the state cricket body said in another tweet.

After the ODIs, the two teams are scheduled to play a three-match T20 International series in Kolkata, for which the West Bengal government has allowed 75 per cent crowd attendance. Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya confirmed obtaining the state government’s approval in a recent statement.

India ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Full Schedule

1st ODI – February 6 – 1:30 pm IST – Ahmedabad

2nd ODI – February 9 – 1:30 pm IST – Ahmedabad

3rd ODI – February 11 – 1:30 pm IST – Ahmedabad

1st T20I – February 16 – 7:30 pm IST – Kolkata

2nd T20I – February 16 – 7:30 pm IST – Kolkata

3rd T20I – February 16 – 7:30 pm IST – Kolkata