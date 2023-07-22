India vs WI: Kohli meets Windies keeper Da Silva’s mother; emotional video viral

“I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day,” Da Silva's mother Caroline said.

On the day he scored his 29th Test century in his 500th international match to equal the legendary Sir Don Bradman, Virat Kohli’s gesture towards a cricketer’s mother made headlines and the video has since gone viral.

As the second Test between India and West Indies continued at Port of Spain in Trinidad, Kohli met one of his fans outside the ground on Friday (July 21) and his followers are loving the heartwarming video shared on social media.

It was West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva’s mother Caroline, who is a big fan of Kohli and had arrived at the ground to watch him bat. And the former India captain did not disappoint her and the millions of fans as he brought up his 29th Test century during the second day’s play.

After scoring 121, Kohli and his teammates were ready to leave the stadium when Da Silva’s mother was waiting near the Indian team bus. Kohli came out of the bus and hugged her and she kissed the batsman.

“Take a picture,” she told his son Da Silva. “You’re wonderful, you have a beautiful wife,” she said to Kohli.

Later, she was in tears while speaking about her meeting with Kohli.

In a video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, she said, “I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is – a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him.”

“Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honour for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him,” she added.

On the first day of the Test at Port of Spain, Da Silva was caught on stump microphone telling Kohli about his mother coming to watch him. He also told Kohli to get a hundred.

“My mom called me and told me she’s coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn’t believe it,” Da Silva said on the field of play.

Talking about his hundred, Kohli said at the end of day’s play, “I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm, I wanted to be in. Started in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards.”