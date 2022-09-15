India vs Pakistan Asia Cup ‘Super Four’ clash shatters viewership records

With the preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup underway, India now faces the challenge of a three-T20I series against defending ICC T20 World Cup champion Australia, which gets underway on September 20.

India versus Pakistan ‘Super Four’ match at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has broken viewership records, according to the host broadcaster.

Star Sports had recently announced the India-Pakistan group stage match as the most watched T20I match, outside the World Cup.

Now, in a press release on Thursday (September 15), it said that the record has been surpassed this week as the ‘Super 4’ stage match played on September 4 registered 57.4 million AMA (Average Minute Audience), making it the most watched T20I, outside the World Cup.

“It truly was one of the most competitive continental tournaments that kept cricket fans across the country engaged as 243 million viewers tuned in to watch the Asia Cup 2022 (excluding the final). The high-octane tournament clocked a total of 58.8 billion minutes (excluding the final),” the broadcaster said citing BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data for Star Network and DD Sports.

“The overall exhilaration for cricket is back in the country, ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, as even the non-India matches through the tournament (excluding the finals) witnessed a massive viewership of 113 million,” it added.

