India to host third T20 cricket World Cup for the blind in November

The World Cup will consist of a total of 48 matches, which will be played in the Round Robin League format

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) will host the Third T20 World Cup for the Blind in several cities across India in November 2022.

World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBC) reaffirmed the hosting rights of the Third T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind to CABI, the sports arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The Annual General Meeting of WBC, which was jointly hosted by CABI and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, was held virtually on January 29 and representatives from 10 member countries took part in the meeting, which was moderated by WBC General Secretary Raymond Moxly.

WBC President Syed Sulthan Shah, who chaired the meeting, welcomed the delegates from the member countries and appreciated the work done by them in promoting Blind Cricket.

The member countries presented the report of their annual activities to the delegates.

CABI also confirmed that Indian men’s and women’s blind cricket teams will participate in the World Blind Games, where cricket is added for the first time. It is being organised by International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) and will be held from August 18-27, 2023 at Birmingham in UK.

The Annual General meeting also included discussions on promotion of blind cricket across the globe, challenges and the way forward for the blind cricketers.