India sets ODI world record with 317-run win over Sri Lanka; seals series 3-0

India set a world record on Sunday (January 15) by defeating Sri Lanka by a mammoth 317 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Thiruvananthapuram.

After posting 390/5 in 50 overs at the Greenfield International Stadium, India bowled out the opposition for a paltry 73 in 22 overs to seal the three-match series 3-0.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav had two scalps apiece. Sri Lanka’s Ashen Bandara, who was injured during the Indian innings, did not bat.

India’s victory margin of 317 runs is the largest in ODI history in terms of runs. The previous best was 290 by New Zealand against Ireland in 2008.

Earlier, Virat Kohli hit his 46th ODI ton (166 not out) and opener Shubman Gill (116) too registered a century as India scored 390/5.

Biggest victories (by runs) in ODI cricket (Top 5)

317 runs – India beat Sri Lanka (2023)

290 – New Zealand beat Ireland (2008)

275 – Australia beat Afghanistan (2015)

272 – South Africa beat Zimbabwe (2010)

258 – South Africa beat Sri Lanka (2012)