India knocked out of Hockey WC after losing penalty shootout thriller to NZ

Earlier in the day, Spain beat Malaysia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in a thrilling crossover match to qualify for the quarter-finals after the two sides were locked 2-2 in Bhubaneswar.

India was knocked out of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 after losing to New Zealand 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout in a crossover match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (January 23).

Both teams were tied 3-3 after the full time of 60 minutes of play in four quarters. It was India that had the advantage right through the match only for the Black Sticks to equalise.

India took the lead in the second quarter with Lalit Upadhyay finding the target. Sukhjeet Singh made it 2-0 for India. Before half-time, New Zealand scored through Sam Lane to make it 1-2.

Also read: Hockey World Cup schedule, squads, live TV, streaming and more

Advertisement

In the third quarter, Varun Kumar extended India’s advantage to 3-1 but New Zealand again cancelled out the advantage with goals from Kane Russell and Sean Findlay.

With 3-3 after the full time, the tie went into a penalty shootout where it was again 3-3 forcing a sudden death. It was PR Sreejesh who kept India in the hunt with back-to-back saves, and was subsequently injured.

In the sudden death, the Black Sticks held their nerves to seal a spot in the quarterfinals. Krishan Pathak was the goalkeeper for India.

New Zealand will face defending champion Belgium in the quarterfinals on Tuesday (January 24).

Earlier in the day, Spain beat Malaysia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in a thrilling crossover match to qualify for the quarter-finals after the two sides were locked 2-2 in Bhubaneswar.

Spain now faces title contender and Pool A topper Australia in the last-eight stage on Tuesday.

After the two sides were goalless at halftime, Faizal Saari put Malaysia ahead in the 35th minute but Marc Miralles (41st) and Xavier Gispert (42nd) scored in quick succession to put Spain 2-1 up. Shello Silverius then scored a fine field goal to make the scoreline 2-2.

In the penalty shootout, it was 3-3 after the first set of five players took their shots. Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari and Suhaimi Shahmie Irfan scored for Malaysia, while Marhan Jalil and Shello Silverius missed.

Marc Miralles, Bonastre Jordi and Gispert Xavier scored for Spain while Alvaro Iglesias and Marc Reyne failed to score. As the two teams were tied 3-3, sudden death was applied. Spains Marc Miralles scored while Firhan Ashari missed.

Spain, which had finished third in Pool D behind England and India, dominated the match with a lot of circle penetration but the speedy Malaysians were impressive in the counter-attack. Spain got as many as eight penalty corners but wasted all of them.

Malaysia earned one PC which they could not convert. Malaysia was able to put the ball in the Spanish goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter but the goal was disallowed with the umpire ruling that the ball had touched the back stick of Faizal Saari.