World Cup 2023 ticket sales from August 25 in 7 phases; details here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (August 9) announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale on August 25.

“Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day,” ICC said.

To manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the “best chance of seeing the world’s best players”, tickets will go on sale in phases, it added.

World Cup tickets are to be sold in phases as below

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semifinals and Final

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19.

BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said: “We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues”.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game.”

