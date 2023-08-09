World Cup 2023: 9 games including India vs Pakistan rescheduled

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (August 9) rescheduled nine ICC World Cup 2023 matches including the blockbuster India versus Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Advertisement

In the earlier schedule, India were to face Pakistan on October 15 but the game has been advanced by a day to October 14. The venue remains Ahmedabad. Also, India’s last league game against the Netherlands has now been shifted from November 11 to 12, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru.

Also, England’s match against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from October 14 to October 15.

Also read: World Cup 2023: Pakistan get govt clearance to travel to India

Pakistan’s contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from October 12 to October 10 and Australia’s big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on October 12 instead of October 13.

Similarly, New Zealand’s game against Bangladesh originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai has been moved back and will now be held on October 13 and be played as a day-night contest.

England’s match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala is now a day match and a 10:30 AM (local time) start after it was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture.

Also read: India vs Pakistan World Cup fever reaches Ahmedabad hospital beds

Towards the end of the league stage, the double-header encounters of November 12 were moved a day earlier to November 11 – Australia vs Pakistan in Pune (10:30 AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (2 PM).

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19.

Here is the list of nine World Cup 2023 matches rescheduled