Australia play NZ in T20 World Cup opener; India-Pak face off on Oct 23

The mega tournament will start with group stage matches to decide four teams that will join 12 others in the Super 12. All matches of First Round will be held between October 16 and October 21

The first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia will start on October 16 and will conclude at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13. Hosts Australia will face their 2021 World Cup final opponents New Zealand in the opener of Super 12 game on October 22 with India facing arch rivals Pakistan on October 23.

The inaugural fireworks will happen on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where India and Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament.

The fixture and draws for the First Round and Super 12 groups have been confirmed with 16 teams set to compete at seven venues across Australia. Twelve of 16 teams have been confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

First round to decide four qualifiers

Sri Lanka and Namibia will be joined by two further qualifiers in Group A, with West Indies and Scotland drawn together alongside two additional teams from the Global Qualifier in Group B.

The winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B will join Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, with Group B’s winners and the second-placed team in Group A heading into Group 2.

Who are the Super 12?

Group 1 comprises England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan while Group 2 consists of India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. The remaining four teams will be decided from First Round.

The action of Super 12 will start on October 22 with hosts and defending champions Australia meeting their 2021 World Cup finalists New Zealand at Sydney. A day later, i.e. on October 23, India will meet Pakistan at MCG in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

The Super 12 between groups 1 and 2 will conclude on November 6 with the two semi-finals set for November 9 and 10.

Other encounters to look forward to

England and New Zealand will meet at The Gabba on November 1 in what is both teams’ penultimate group game. Pakistan will face off with Bangladesh at Adelaide on the final afternoon of the Super 12 stage.

Venues for semi-finals and the final

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9, with the second semi-final held the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Tournament Venues

Kardinia Park in Geelong

Bellerive Oval in Hobart

The Gabba

Perth Stadium

Adelaide Oval

Sydney Cricket Ground

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Who said what

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said: “T20 is the global growth format for cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge role in inspiring our next generation of players and fans as the world’s best players descend on Australia and showcase the very best of our sport.”

ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO, Michelle Enright said, “The release of the fixtures gives fans the opportunity to start planning their T20 World Cup experience, which is now just 268 days away.”

“By having matches spread across the nation in seven host cities and making tickets accessibly priced, we are hoping as many people as possible will be able to experience the incredible atmosphere that international fans bring to global sporting events, as well as the unique, fast-paced and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.”