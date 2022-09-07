How India can qualify for Asia Cup final after losses to Pakistan, Sri Lanka

India has one more game in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage. After two defeats in a row, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face Afghanistan on Friday. India still has an outside chance to qualify for Asia Cup final

From being a favourite to win the Asia Cup 2022 Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India is now staring at elimination after two successive losses in Dubai.

In the Super Four stage, seven-time champion India lost to Pakistan on Sunday (September 4) and last night (September 6), the ‘Men in Blue’ were beaten by Sri Lanka. Both games were decided in the last over.

With the Rohit Sharma-led India losing two close contests, it has become difficult for it to reach the final. However, technically, India is still in contention to reach the title round to be played on September 11, Sunday.

But, the path to the final for India will depend on other results and here is how India can still reach the Asia Cup 2022 final.

For India to remain in the competition, first Pakistan has to lose to Afghanistan. The two teams are set to face off today (September 7). If Pakistan wins, then it is all over for India with Sri Lanka and the Babar Azam-led side going through to the final.

Currently, Sri Lanka is at the top of the Super Four table with two wins (4 points) followed by Pakistan (2 points). If Pakistan loses to Afghanistan, then both the teams will be tied on 2 points each after two games. This will open a door for India.

Then, India has to register a big win against Afghanistan on Thursday (September 8) to boost its net run rate (currently -0.125). India can finish the Super Four with a maximum of 2 points.

If Pakistan loses to Afghanistan and then India wins against Afghanistan, then Sri Lanka, in its last Super Four game on Friday, has to beat Pakistan. In such a scenario, Sri Lanka will top the table with an all-win record (6 points from 3 games). India, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be tied with 2 points each. Then net run rate will be taken into account to decide the other finalist to face Sri Lanka. India’s net run rate should be better than Pakistan and Afghanistan to finish second in the table.

Remaining Super Four Fixtures & Final

Today (September 7): Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Tomorrow (September 8): India vs Afghanistan

Friday (September 9): Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Sunday (September 11): Final

Asia Cup Super Four Table