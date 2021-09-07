How a frenzied Kohli paid back Barmy Army in their own coin

The Indian captain made a trumpet using his 10 fingers, expressing his excitement of coming close to winning the match

India captain Virat Kohli loves to mingle with the crowd, not physically, but verbally. At times even sign language would do the job this maverick intends to, as he did on the last day of the Oval Test by making a trumpet out of his 10 fingers to poke fun at the Barmy Army – English cricket team’s official fan club.

Kohli’s reaction came after the fourth English wicket fell on the last day of the match. While the game wasn’t over, the Indian captain sensed quite clearly that they are on way to a sure victory.

With a win in the fourth Test against England, Team India goes into the 5th Test on September 10 with nothing to lose and everything to gain. A 2-1 lead in the series means India will not lose the series, but Kohli will have two teams desperately waiting for him at Old Trafford – one on ground, the other in the crowds (the Barmy Army).

At Oval, Kohli clearly intended to troll the passionate English cricket fans, who fancy the name Barmy Army, but his act has invited sharp reactions on Twitter.

It isn’t the first time though that Kohli has taken on the crowd head on. Some years back, he showed the middle finger to the crowd at SCG in Australia. This time Kohli used all 10 fingers to make a trumpet and express his excitement of getting close to winning the match.

England’s Daily Mail cricket journalist Lawrence Booth tweeted: “Love this. His teammates are celebrating a wicket, but Kohli finds the time to taunt the England fans. Doesn’t miss a trick!”

But moments later he tweeted again, as if to clarify his stand: “To clear up any confusion, I don’t really love this. I find it weird when a top-class sportsman isn’t content with winning a game, having totally outplayed the opposition, but wants to stick it to the fans too.”

Ex-England opener Nick Compton responded: “It doesn’t look good for him! No need.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan though appreciated Kohli’s gesture, saying “the game needs more characters like Kohli”.

“Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. He’s just got this buzz of energy. He was taking the piss out of the Barmy Army we these trumpet signs,” Vaughan said.

“I love it. We don’t have enough characters in the game and mimicking the crowd, trying to get his own supporters going. When they came out after lunch he was getting them going. It was like he was at the end of the long jump in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He’s an amazing character and yesterday he gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match.”