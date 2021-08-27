Homecoming! Cristiano Ronaldo is back @ Manchester United

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first stint at Old Trafford, before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Updated 10:10 PM, 27 August, 2021
The signing of CR7 is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, said the club. Picture Courtesy: Twitter

Call it the ultimate homecoming!

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, said the top football club in a statement.

Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year deal with United having agreed to pay an initial €2om to the Italian club plus up to €3m in bonuses, as per a report in The Guardian.

The Portugal sensation is joining the club where he won eight major trophies between 2003 and 2009.

A statement from the Premier League club on Friday evening read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.”

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.
