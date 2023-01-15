Hockey World Cup 2023: India-England game ends in 0-0 draw

India's next match is against Wales on January 19. The host had won its opening game against Spain 2-0.

India and England played out a goalless draw in a Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela on Sunday (January 15).

After opening its campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain, India was looking to register another win and move closer to a direct quarter-final berth. However, after a hard-fought contest, both India and England had to share one point each.

There was hardly anything to separate the world no.5 India and sixth-ranked England as both the teams failed to break the deadlock after 60 minutes of intense battle.

The draw, however, ensured the top spot for England in Pool D on account of a better goal difference than India. England had beaten Wales 5-0 in its opening contest.

In the other match of the pool, Spain defeated Wales 5-1 at the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium.

