Graphic I Man of Series Awards: Ashwin spins past Warne, Imran & Hadlee

With his ninth such feat, Ashwin has equalled former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan
Updated 6:38 PM, 6 December, 2021
Snubbed and sidelined, but when it comes to grabbing opportunities, Ravichandran Ashwin has few parallels.

