‘Good things must end’: Spinner Harbhajan Singh calls it a day

Taking 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is, the 41-year-old cricketer from Punjab announced his retirement on Friday.

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s most successful off-spinners, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is, in his illustrious career.

“All good things come to an end and today, as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable,” Singh tweeted.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Advertisement

Singh, who made his India debut during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998, last played for the country in March, 2016, during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka.

Also read: Sidhu shares pic with Harbhajan. Says, ‘Picture loaded with possibilities’

“Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!” former Indian bowler Pragyan Ojha said on Twitter, replying to Singh’s announcement.

One of the most memorable moments in his international career was when he took 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.

(With inputs from Agencies)