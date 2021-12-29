Ganguly stable, maintaining oxygen saturation of 99%: Doctor

The 49-year-old had received 'monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy' on Monday night

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly continues to remain stable, the MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, Dr Rupali Basu, said on Wednesday.

Ganguly was taken to hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19.

“On the second day of admission, Sourav Gangly remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air,” Dr Basu said in a statement.

The 49-year-old had received ‘monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy’ on Monday night.

“The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status,” the statement read.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

Ganguly’s elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

